Dixon, Naomi



age 90 of Huber Heights, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 14, 2024 surrounded by her family. Naomi was born March 22, 1933 in Sanford, Florida. The daughter of the late Thomas and Marie Barnes. Naomi is survived by her loving husband Eldra Dixon of 68 years, her children Andre Dixon and Melanie Alioto, her grandsons Baron Laudermilk, Ryan Dixon, Jordan Laudermilk, and step grandson, Matt Alioto. Also surviving is her daughter-in-law Rosa Dixon and son-in-law David Alioto, and only sister Verdell Barnes Johnson. Naomi will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a supportive and loving wife and caring mother. A service officiated by Bishop Dr. Eric A. Burns will begin at 12:00, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at Greater Galilee Baptist Church, 1001 Beatrice Drive, Dayton, Ohio followed by a funeral burial at the VA. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



