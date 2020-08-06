DOBROZSI, Wendy S. Wendy S. Dobrozsi, 68, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 6, 1951, to parents, Howard and Barbara (Gilbertson) Torstveit. Wendy was retired as a Registered Nurse for Mercy Hospital. She enjoyed spending her time sewing, knitting and making scrubbies. She also made rosarys to send off to mission groups. She attended Holy Name of Jesus Church and volunteered with the Kiwanis Club. Wendy is survived by her husband, Steve Dobrozsi; sons, Daniel (Jennifer) Dobrozsi, Patrick (Heather) Dobrozsi & Benjamin (Mary) Dobrozsi; daughters, Jennifer (Jason) Cornett & Colleen (Christopher) Hill; sister, Sharon (Richard) Hasbrouck; and five grandchildren, Allison, Collin, Audrey, Caroline & Annabelle Dobrozsi. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial Mass will be Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11:00 am at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton, with Father Paul Gebhart as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

