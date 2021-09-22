DODDS, Howard Virgil



80, of New Carlisle, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Dayton. He was born September 3, 1939, in Highland County, Ohio, to the late Virgil and Leota (Johnson) Dodds. After graduating from McClain High School in Greenfield, Ohio, in 1957, Howard went on to



establish a successful career in retail grocery, culminating in a business that spanned nine



locations and employed over 300 people. As a testament to his dedication and hard work, Howard received several honors including induction into the Ohio Grocers Association Hall of Fame in 2005, and the IGA



International Retailer of the Year in 2006. Howard enjoyed golfing, traveling, and playing cards with friends. He is



survived by his wife Mary (Boyd) Dodds, daughters Tamara Dodds, and Sasha (Scott) Rittenhouse, son Gabriel (Adina) Dodds, grandchildren Lara, Lexi, and Rylan Rittenhouse,



Kingston and Kallahan Thurman, and Sawyer Dodds, and



sister Willene Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Lowell Dodds, and sisters Bernadine Foraker and



Margaret Ann Foraker. Sister Betty Hunter passed away previously this year. The family will host A Toast to Howard on



Friday, September 24 from 5-8 pm at the Springfield Elks Lodge, 1536 Villa Rd. Donations in Howard's memory may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children by visiting www.lovetotherescue.org, calling 844.739.0849, or by mail to Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.

