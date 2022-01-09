DODDS, Theodore J. "Ted"



85, of Dayton, passed away comfortably and peacefully on December 30, 2021. He is predeceased by his oldest daughter, Linda D. Manos. He is survived by his wonderful and loving wife of 62 years, Betty J. Dodds; daughter, Kathryn E. Young; son-in-law, Gary L. Manos; granddaughter, Angela M. Nardini and three great-grandsons, Brandon, Bryce, and Braxton



Kenton and granddaughter Christina M. Presley (Stephen), and sister, Elisabeth Dodds Vinson (Ronald). During Ted's lifetime, he devoted his all to whatever was presented to him. He was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, and except for the time he served in the U.S. Army, and he lived and thrived in his hometown. For more than three decades, he and Betty lived in the Oregon Historic District, where they restored their Victorian home and were proud pioneers in the district. He was a graduate of the University of Dayton and the General Motors Institute, which prepared him for his dedicated, 38 year career at General Motors, and where he met Betty. Ted and Betty raised their family with joy and happiness, and, throughout, the dedication and leadership he exemplified to his family has left lasting memories for care and guidance.



Some of his volunteer work included mentoring Eagle Scout candidates, working at the Miami Valley Park System, leading Christmas tours in the Oregon District, and numerous other activities as the two daughters were raised. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping and canoeing, and rarely missed NASCAR races, OSU and Bengals football games. The family wishes to extend its sincere appreciation and gratitude to the professionals at Miami Valley Hospital, in particular the



extended trauma team, and Hospice of Dayton. Services were held at the family's convenience. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the National Park Service in Ted's memory. Online condolences may be sent to



