DODSON, Sean Russell



Sean Russell Dodson, age 52 of Tipp City, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The son of Russell and Kathryn Dodson, he was born June 17, 1970, in Columbus, Ohio. Sean was a devoted family man with a quick wit and generous heart. His analytical mind and kind nature made him well-suited for his role as caretaker in life and in work. Those fortunate enough to know him could always call Sean with any problem, and he would likely have a solution that included coming right over to help. A true hero to the end, Sean was a registered organ and tissue donor who will have the privilege of helping 75-100 more people he never even met. Sean is survived by his wife of 25 years, Dawn; daughter, Melanie Dodson; mother, Kay Dodson; siblings, Jason (Jennifer) Dodson, Scott (Sara) Dodson, Christopher Dodson, and Maegan (Adrian) Huerta; nieces and nephews, Aaron Dodson, Garrett Dodson, Claire Dodson, Adelaide Dodson, and Russell Dodson; numerous aunts, uncles, in-laws and cousins, as well as many friends and co-workers. He is preceded in death by his father, Russell Dodson. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Bethany Village (6451 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, OH 45459). The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Contributions in Sean's memory can be made to Graceworks Lutheran Services "Bethany Village" as well as Donate Life America. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

