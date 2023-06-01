Dodsworth, Doris

Dodsworth (née Shepard), Doris Adele "Dot"



was born June 8, 1923 to the late Dr. Raymond Gordon and Anne Elizabeth (Jung) Shepard in Springfield, Ohio. After graduating from Catholic Central High School, she attended nursing school. At the conclusion of the war, she married childhood sweethart Walter Lacon Dodsworth on November 10, 1945. After Walter's discharge from the Navy They settled in Dayton and started a family. They raised four children, Dianne, John (Laurie), Deborah (Rick) and Susan (Phil). Left to cherish her memory are her children and grandchildren, Kevin, Carla, Laura, Rebecca, Amanda, Steven, Kimberly, Nicholaus, Tory, Greg, Tommy, Bethany and 14 great grandchildren. A devout Catholic and founding member of St. Charles of Borromeo, she was deeply rooted in her faith. She was committed to Catholic education for her children, supporting St. Agnes School, St. Alberts School, Julienne High School, St. Joseph High School, St Charles School, and Alter High School. During the war she loved to tap dance and perform for USO audiences. In later years she enjoyed square dancing, tap dancing, and clogging with the "Down Home Cloggers". Her mother taught her to sew at an early age, becoming an expert seamstress. To Dot, family was everything, and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Family will greet friends from 10:00am-11:00am Friday, June 2 at St. Charles Borromeo, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, OH 45429, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00am. Dot will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

