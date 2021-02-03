DOLIN, Charles William



Age 87, of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Christ Hospital. He was born in Boone County, West Virginia, on June 7, 1933, the son of the late Lonnard and Edith (Ousley) Dolin. Charles was a retired Supervisor for Mosler Safe Company and a member of Fairfield Nazarene Church. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Marie Bundy, step-daughter, Teresa Jane (Craig) Setters; grandchildren, Jim Bundy, Josh Bundy, Jessica Cooper, Cameron Garrett, Austin Garrett, Nick Setters and Alexis Setters; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Osborn, Phyllis Dolin, Pricilla Osborn and Sue Hancock; ex-son-in-law, whom remained close with Charles, Bobby Bundy; numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by seven siblings. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021, from 10am to 11am at the Fairfield Nazarene Church, 12190 East Miami River Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45252. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11am with Pastor Larry Dinkins officiating. Interment will be held at Crown Hill Memorial Park. The family suggest contributions be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, SW Regional Office, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

