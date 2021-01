DOLIN, Laura L.



54, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away at home January 15, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Dolin and



Virginia Dolin. She is survived by her loving son, Kyle Dolin, grandsons Rainan Dolin and River Dolin, and brother Jerry Dolin. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at Ferncliff Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her father.