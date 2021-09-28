DOLKOWSKI, Ted J.



Age 94 of Dayton, passed away at home on Friday, September 24, 2021, following a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Adela Dolkowski, a brother, Joe Dolkowski, and son-in-law Marty Burger. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Bertine Dolkowski. He is also survived by two daughters: Martina Burger of Beavercreek and Debra



(Richard) Miller of Dublin, OH. Five grandchildren also survive him: Mindy, Mike and Matt Burger, Meredith (Eric) O'Brien and Ben (Jacci) Miller, as do eight great-grandchildren; Taylor, Spencer, Nick, Alyssa, Paige, Max, Olivia and Declan, and a niece, Marcia Lawrence. Ted was a U.S. Army WWII Veteran. He retired from GM after 35 years as a plumber, and was a member of Beaver United Church of Christ. Friends may call at Beaver United Church of Christ, 1960 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Beavercreek, OH 45434 on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from Noon until 1:00 with Funeral services following at the church at 1:00 with Pastor Brian Eastman officiating.



Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Beaver United Church of Christ in Ted's memory.


