X

DOLL, CHARLES

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

DOLL, Charles Age 85 of Lexington, KY (previously of Dayton, OH), passed away on July 30, 2020. He was born in Batesville, Indiana, on March 3, 1935. Proceeded in death by his wife, Rose Marie. Survived by his children, Sharon, Susan & Michael, & his three grandchildren, Brad, Andy & Tyler, & great-grandchild Aubrey. Family will receive friends Monday, August 3, 2020, from 5:00 - 6:00 PM at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home with a private burial at Heritage Hill Cemetery on August 4. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation or Hospice of the Blue Grass. For those wishing condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.