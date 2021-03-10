DOLYE, Teresa

DOYLE, Teresa D.



Teresa D. Doyle age 65, of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021. She was born February 23, 1956, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Bobby and Hazel Tirey McCoy. Mrs. Doyle was married to James Asher, Sr., and he preceded her in death in 2004. On



August 18, 2007, she married Russell Doyle and he survives her. She was a member of the Pater Avenue Free Pentecostal Church of God. She worked for over 30 years as a childcare provider. Teresa loved spending time with her large family, and she will be sadly missed. She is also survived by her three children James (Chasta) Asher,



Angela Nesbitt, and Crystal (William) Cook; one granddaughter Maria Asher; ten siblings Bobby (Lisa) McCoy, Dean McCoy, Carol (Ken) Stivers, Timmy McCoy, Darryl (Denise) McCoy,



Linda (Bobby) Duncan, Charlene Perkins, Charlotte (Shaun) Singleton, Gail (Randall) Sorber, and Dale McCoy; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and close friends. Visitation on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Pater Avenue Free Pentecostal Church of God, 1321 Pater Avenue from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Officiating the service with be Pastor Darryl McCoy, Pastor Denny Metheny, and Pastor James Asher, Jr. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

