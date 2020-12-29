DÖME, Marjorie

DÖME (Hegedus),



Marjorie Caroline



88, died Fri., Dec. 18, 2020. Born March 5, 1932, to John & Mary Hegedus in Dayton, OH. A graduate of Roosevelt HS, she graduated from UD in 1954. Worked at Rike's as an advertising copy writer after college. She was the organist at Hungarian E&R Church from the mid-1970's until 2003.



Preceded in death by her



sisters, Mary Holmes & Leona Sopronyi, her youngest son, Antal Döme, and her former husband, Gyozo Döme. Survived by daughter Gabrielle Cooney & granddaughters Skylar McKinney & Anastasia Stimens, sons Victor (Margot), János (Kerri) & grandsons Aaron & Andrew Döme, nephew Mark Holmes and niece Karen Sopronyi-Tompkins. No service



currently due to COVID.

