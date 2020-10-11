DONAHUE, James Courtney "Jim" Jim lost his battle with leukemia on Wednesday 9/30/20 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, and resided most of his life in Lafayette, Colorado. Jim is survived by his wife (Linda Cogswell), daughters; Stacy and Courtney (Joe) Maricic, grandchildren; Taylor, Michael, Kayleigh and Abigail, stepson Ben (Jordan) Cogswell, nephew Erich (Rachel) Weeks who was like a son, ex-wife Shirley, brothers; Joe (Luann), Dan (Jerilyn), sisters; Patty Jennings, Killy (Ron) Brown, Mary (Tony) Pavelka, Connie Rohrer with fiancé Jeff Walters. He will also be dearly missed by many nieces & nephews as well as amazing lifelong friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents (Chuck and Pat), brother Pete, brother-in-law Mike Rohrer and nephew Michael Rohrer. Jim left us the same way he lived his life, on his terms. He will live on in our hearts forever and we will never forget his infectious laugh. In lieu of flowers, donations can be me to the American Cancer Society to help others with their cancer battles.

