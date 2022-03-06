Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Donaldson, Jo

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DONALDSON, Jo Ann

Of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life on February 25, 2022. She was born in Montgomery,

Alabama, on December 17, 1939, to the late Horace and Mary (Mack) Bowins. She worked for McCall, Dayton Walther, and MW Metals.

Survived by son Bryan

(Michelle) Donaldson; daughter Nicole (Bob) Palmer; 8 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother

Horace Bowins Jr.; two sisters Rebecca (Frank) Williams, Mary E. Bowins; loving niece April Bowins; host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation 10-11AM, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, 2067 N. Gettysburg Ave.

Funeral follows at 11AM.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
BRUBAKER, Joseph
3
NEWKOLD, Julia
4
DEMOLET-KNIFFIN, Carole
5
Schafer, Linda
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top