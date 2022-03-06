DONALDSON, Jo Ann



Of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life on February 25, 2022. She was born in Montgomery,



Alabama, on December 17, 1939, to the late Horace and Mary (Mack) Bowins. She worked for McCall, Dayton Walther, and MW Metals.



Survived by son Bryan



(Michelle) Donaldson; daughter Nicole (Bob) Palmer; 8 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother



Horace Bowins Jr.; two sisters Rebecca (Frank) Williams, Mary E. Bowins; loving niece April Bowins; host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation 10-11AM, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, 2067 N. Gettysburg Ave.



Funeral follows at 11AM.



