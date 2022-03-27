DONALDSON, Keith Brian



Keith Brian Donaldson, 65, of Springfield passed away on



Saturday, March 19th, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born August 5th, 1956, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Jesse and Betty Donaldson. Keith worked in maintenance at the Springfield Post Office. He enjoyed bowling, reading, fishing and especially golfing. He loved the



Cincinnati Reds. Keith is survived by his sister, Diane E.



Graham; nieces and nephews: Barbara, Bonnie, John, David, Stephen, Daniel, Samantha and Jesse and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Stephen J. Smith. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 31st, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from



12-1 p.m. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online



expressions of sympathy may be made at



