DONALDSON, Loren H.



Age 75, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, January 29th, 2023.



To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during his visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Monday, February 6th, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Life Celebration Services will begin at 1:00 pm at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery in Xenia, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association (P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306 or you can donate online by going to: https://www.apdaparkinson.org). You are welcome to write a message of condolence, send flowers, plant a tree, upload a photo, and share a story about Loren at



