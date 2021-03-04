X

DONOHOE, John

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

DONOHOE, John Edward

Age 57, of Springfield, passed away February 27, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center after a battle with

cancer. He was born September 25, 1963, in Springfield, the son of John W. "Bill" and Sara J. (Sawyer) Donohoe. John was preceded in death by his father and sister, Margaret J. Stultz. He is survived by his mother, siblings, Lynn M. (Bob) Farmer, Tucson, Arizona, Cheryl A. (Larry) Newman, South Vienna and Betty J. (Dorsey) Roland, Eagle River, Alaska; children, Eric (Kristen) Donohoe, Kassie (Keith) Eichelberger, Montana Perry and Amber (Zac) Reynolds and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Private services will be held for John's family. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.