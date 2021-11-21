DONOHOE, Sara

DONOHOE (nee Sawyer), Sara J.



Sara J. Donohoe (nee Sawyer), 85, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2021. She was born on July 3, 1936, in Tipp City, Ohio, to Stanley and Margaret Sawyer. She is survived by her daughters, Lynn M. (Bob) Farmer, Tucson, AZ, Cheryl A. (Larry) Newman, South Vienna, OH, Betty J. (Dorsey) Roland, Eagle River, AK; sister, Lill Fain, Spring Valley, CA; numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, John W. "Bill" Donohoe; daughter, Margaret J. Donohoe; son, John E. Donohoe; brother, Robert Sawyer; sister, Betty Husted; and her beloved Muffy. Sara retired from Robbins & Myers after 30-plus years and embarked on a series of adventures. Her travels included trips to Japan, Germany, Mexico, Alaska, Arizona, Virginia, Kentucky, Maine, California, and Nevada. She enjoyed bingo, reading, and working her jigsaw puzzles. She was a member of the Moose, Machinists, and Union Clubs for many years. She will always be remembered as a strong, independent, and self-reliant woman by all who knew her. As per her wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes taken to Tucson, AZ, where they will be set free on "A" Mountain. There she will be reunited with her husband, daughter, son, and her Muffy. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

