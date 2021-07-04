DONOVAN, Peter R.



Age 68, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021. Peter was born on April 10, 1953, in Dayton, OH, to William and Irenia (Brower) Donovan. He graduated from Chaminade High School in 1971 and received his photojournalism degree from Kent State University in 1976. Peter was preceded in death by his parents as well as his sister, Ann Donovan and his brother, David Donovan. He is survived by his aunt Ann Reedy, his brothers Tom (Lisa) and Tim Donovan, his sisters Mary Donovan and Bridget (Bill) Casey, nieces and nephews Colleen Adia and Michael Parks, John and Robert Dewar, and Emily and Erin Casey. Peter enjoyed photography, origami, gardening, Star Trek, and a variety of music especially his favorite artist, Nat King Cole. Friends may call from 10:00-11:00a.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, with the service at 11:00a.m. Private burial at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of 10 Wilmington Place and of Vitas Healthcare for their love and support in their care of Peter. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greater Dayton Public Television, 110 S. Jefferson St., Dayton, OH 45402.

