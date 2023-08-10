Donson (Leinback), JoAnn



Donson, JoAnn, age 84 of Germantown, OH, passed away on August 6, 2023 at Carlisle Manor. She was born August 21, 1938, and lived a life filled with love, dedication, and generosity. JoAnn had a diverse career that showcased her hard work and commitment to service. She began as a bus driver for Valley View Schools, later she worked at Atlas Diecast before retiring from Dayton Progress. JoAnn graduated from Lanier High School, and was a member of the Germantown First Church of God. Her faith served as a guiding light throughout her journey. Above all else, she was devoted to her four loving boys. Raising them to become kindhearted individuals was her greatest accomplishment. Her maternal love knew no bounds, being generous and giving were integral parts of her character. JoAnn will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her sons Jeff (Annie), Greg (Carol), Tom, and Doug Donson and the bond she shared with her 10 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren was immeasurable. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary (Toops) Leinbach, her brother Charles Leinbach, and previous husband Eugene Donson, Jr. A visitation will be held August 12, 2023, 10:00AM-12:00 PM at Arpp, Root, Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main Street in Germantown. Funeral services will begin at noon, burial immediately following at Preble Memory Gardens in West Alexandria. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in memory of JoAnn to First Church of God Germantown, 760 Farmersville Pike, Germantown OH 45327. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com



Funeral Home Information

Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home

29 N Main St

Germantown, OH

45327

https://www.arpprootfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral