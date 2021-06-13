DOOLEY, Robert Dale "Bobby Dale"



Born August 15, 1955, unexpectedly passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021. Bob made many new friends along his journey. He was loved by many and enjoyed life to the fullest. Bob started his career in sales, management, and customer service positions, and had a long career in car sales. He worked at



several local dealerships in the area. Bob was preceded in death by father, Robert Jay Dooley; mother, Delma Dooley. He is survived by brothers, James (Duke) Dooley, Ted Dooley; and many nieces and nephews and their families. Bob was an avid sports fan and an outstanding athlete. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date. Fond memories and



