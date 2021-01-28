DOOSE, Delcie L.



Age 88, of Liberty Township, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born September 8, 1932, in Winfield, Alabama, to Will and Irene (McKinney) Addison. She was a volunteer at Riverview Elementary in English, enjoyed water aerobics at the YMCA, and was a member of the CARDS Club. Delcie is survived by her daughters, Carrie Jocelyn Doose, Leah M. Higdon; son, Allen Stacy Doose; grandchildren, Kyle (Shelby) Doose, Ryan Stich; great-granddaughter, Layla Stich; sisters, Helen Addison, Polly Pack, Dee Addison; brothers, Dave Addison, Will R. Addison. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lee Doose; daughter, Paula Doose; grandson, David Doose; granddaughter, Rachel Addison Doose; sister, Betty Drew; and brother, Steve Addison. A Visitation will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021, from 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 AM at the



Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Nichols officiating. Interment will be at Springhill Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Delcie. Per the family's request, masks and social distancing are required. Condolences may be sent to the family at



