Lydia Lou Doran



Lydia Lou Doran, age 14, of Vandalia, ran into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 after a courageous battle with Ewings Sarcoma. Lydia was born on September 5, 2008 the daughter of Richard and Amy (Hunsaker) Doran of Vandalia. Lydia loved camping, volleyball, hanging out with her cousins and friends, reading, writing stories, bike riding and dogs. Of all the things she loved, she loved her relationship with God the most. Lydia was a talented piano player, and had a beautiful singing voice. If she couldn't hit the note perfectly she wouldn't sing it. Lydia completed kindergarten-8th grade with Vandalia Butler Schools and was a straight A student.



Lydia is survived by her loving mother and father; sister Michelle; Papaw Rick and Mamaw Rita Doran, Grandpa Don Hunsaker, Aunt Stephanie, Uncle Josh, Auntie Susan; cousins Caeba, Brennan, Jenna, Kayla, Addie, Davin, and Eli as well as many friends.



She was preceded in death by her grandmother Millie Lou Hunsaker. Lydia was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend and will be missed by all her family not only here, but in California, Iowa, Texas and Massachusetts along with many people she touched in her life..including her Xbox friends. Lydia had hoped to be a nurse when she grew up, because of the loving care she received from Dayton Children's Hospital nursing staff and doctors.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023 from 5:00 pm  6:30 pm at the Huber Heights Church of God, 6900 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 6:30 pm at the church. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.



