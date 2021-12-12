DORENBUSCH, Donna M.



Donna M. Dorenbusch, 84, of Fairfield Township, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Barnesville, Ohio, on May 8, 1937, to



parents, Robert and Leona Blanche (Hogue) Wright. In



addition to raising four sons, Donna worked for Armco / AK Steel for 31 years, retiring as manager of customer service. She was a member of Holy



Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church in Middletown. Donna is survived by her loving husband, Robert H. Dorenbusch; sons, Jeffrey (Sue) Clay of Johnstown, OH, Donald (Sheri) Clay of Columbus, OH, Michael (Debbie) Clay and Harold Swauger, both of Middletown; step-daughters, Cynthia (Tim) Tychan of Merritt Island, FL, Kristen Moomau of Augusta, GA, and



Kimberly Bartek of Atlanta, GA; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert K. (Joy) Wright; sister, Nancy (Phil) Stanley; and many nieces, nephews and other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; twin



sister, Dortha Crenshaw; and step-mother, Blanche Wright. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 17, 2021, at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant.



Visitation will be Thursday evening from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Burial will be at St. Stephen Cemetery in Hamilton. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio 45042 - OR - Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St, Middletown, Ohio 45042 - OR - Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Ave, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Please sign the






