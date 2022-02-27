Hamburger icon
DORGAN, Arlene

Age 92, of Dayton, passed Sunday, February, 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Reynolds

"Bill" Dorgan Sr.; parents, James and Mary Jones; and

brothers, Harry, Richard, Charles, and Orlando Jones. Survived by children, John Michael Hearld, Sharon M. (Robert) Kinser, and William Reynolds "Buddy" Dorgan Jr.; grandchildren

Michael and Jessica Hearld; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was a Lifetime member of Dayton 58 Elkettes and a past member of the American

Legion #165 and the VFW #3438. Arlene loved crafting,

helping people and making people laugh. Visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Funeral service 10:00 a.m.,

Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans DAV. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

