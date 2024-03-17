Dorn, George Jeffrey



Mr. George Jeffrey (Jeff) Dorn, age 78, of Warne, NC passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Union General Hospital following an extended illness. Mr. Dorn was born on August 7, 1945 in Bridgeville, PA, the son of the late George and Marjorie Dorn.



After graduating from South Fayette High School in Allegheny County, PA, Jeff earned a football scholarship to Wittenberg University in Springfield, OH. After graduating college, Jeff taught and coached football and wrestling at Reid Middle School and Northwestern High School for over thirty years. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed doing yard work on his tractor as well as woodworking. He was a loving and caring companion, father, grandfather and a mentor to extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Lynn Dorn and his brother, Gregory Dorn.



Surviving Mr. Dorn are his companion Dorothy McChesney, two sons and one daughter-in-law, Glenn and Mary Dorn of Ormond Beach, FL, Gary Dorn of Easthampton, NJ, four grandchildren, Cassandra, Rachel, Natalie, and Julianna Dorn, his extended family, Jennifer Wisecup and son Jacob Wisecup, as well as many other relatives and friends.



A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local Humane Society in Mr. Dorn's memory.



Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guestbook and send condolences online at www.moutainviewfuneralhome.com



