DOSS, Jane

DOSS (Erwin), Jane



Passed away on May 10, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel R. Doss; parents, William and Reta (Holley)



Ervin, and sister and brother-in-law, Wilma Nawman (Willis). Jane is survived by her nieces, Carolyn (Nawman) Spencer and her husband, Charles Spencer, and Linda Nawman, and her great-niece, Deborah Dill. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements in the care of



Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting



www.jacksonlytle.com