X

DOSS, Jane

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

DOSS (Erwin), Jane

Passed away on May 10, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel R. Doss; parents, William and Reta (Holley)

Ervin, and sister and brother-in-law, Wilma Nawman (Willis). Jane is survived by her nieces, Carolyn (Nawman) Spencer and her husband, Charles Spencer, and Linda Nawman, and her great-niece, Deborah Dill. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements in the care of

Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting


www.jacksonlytle.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

2425 North Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503

https://www.jacksonlytle.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.