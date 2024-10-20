Dotson, Donnis M.



DOTSON, Donnis M., age 83, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at Villages of Huber Heights. Donnis was a retired communication coordinator for the Huber Heights Police Department and a member of Huber Heights Church of God. She was preceded in death by her mother, Selena Ritter; and brother, Billy Brooks. Donnis is survived by her loving husband, Joe; daughters & son-in-law, Melissa Dinsmore, Melinda & Kirk Siefker Wiesman; sons & daughter-in-law, Michael & Melisa Shaner, Mark Dotson, David Dotson; grandchildren, Kelsey, Eric, Heather, Matthew, Morgan, Aaron, Tyler, Adam, Emily, Savannah & Kylee; 12 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends.



Private services at the convenience of the family. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association in Donnis's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.



