DOTSON, Joanne FULTON

1 hour ago

FULTON DOTSON, Joanne

Age 73, passed away Tuesday, November 23rd at Miami Valley Hospital. Joanne graduated from Nettie Lee Roth High School in 1966. She was a retiree of the Dayton School system after many years. Joanne was a loyal active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and a faithful member of St.

Margaret's Episcopal Church.

Joanne was preceded in death by her father John Robert Fulton and her mother Rachael Raleigh Fulton. She is survived by her brothers John Robert Fulton, Jr, (Stephanie), (Tanya Fulton, niece) (Martin, great-nephew, Amber, great niece); (John Robert Fulton, III, nephew); Michael Fulton (Michael

Fulton Jr. nephew) (Fryske) (Rosa Marie, great-niece); (Steven O'Neal, nephew) (Lisa) (Sessly O'Neal Hale, niece) and Grant Steven Fulton (Teresa) (Deanna Cureton, niece) (Donnie)

(Dea, great-niece); (Grant Steven Fulton, Jr, nephew) and (Robert Fulton, nephew) and the many family cousins. Walk through visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11 AM, Thursday, December 2, 2021, at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike. Interment West Memory Gardens.


HHRoberts.com


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

