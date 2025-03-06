Dotson, Pamela

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Dotson, Pamela Vanessa

Pamela Vanessa Dotson, age 64, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Friday, March 7, 2025 at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

