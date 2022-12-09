DOUGHERTY, Nancy Louise



Age 91 of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband E. William (Bill) Dougherty. Survivors include her 3 daughters Mary Kay, Barbara, Susan; son Bill and wife Janet and her grandson Ryan Dougherty. Funeral Service 11 am Monday, December 12, 2022, at Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering, Ohio. Entombment David's Mausoleum Chapel. Friends may call from 3-6 pm Sunday at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd.

