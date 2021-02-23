DOUGHMAN, Diannah

DOUGHMAN (nee, Smith) (Bell), Diannah E.



Age 72 of Dayton, passed away on Feb. 20, 2021. Survived by son, James (Dena) Bell, Jr.; daughter, Dawn (Joe) Gayda; grandchildren, Drew (Jesse), Seth, Chloe, Joey, Jenni; special friend, John Slacker. Visitation/Funeral Service from 10-11 AM on Fri. Feb. 26, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459).



Interment follows at David's Cemetery. Visit



