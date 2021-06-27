DOUGLASS, Peggie

DOUGLASS (Gailey), Peggie Annette



86, of Topeka, passed suddenly after a brief illness on Monday, June 21, 2021.



She was born February 21, 1935, in Waycross, Georgia, the daughter of James and Johno (Allen) Gailey. She graduated from Fairview High School in Dayton, Ohio.



The love of her life, David A. Douglass, preceded her in death on March 2, 2014. She is also preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Brian Bailey.



She is survived by her daughter, Jami (Don) Colson; son, Gary Douglass; grandsons, Brandon (Brianne) Bailey, Brandon (Kim) Colson, and Jordon (Taylor) Colson; great grandchildren, Janelle (Mother Jennifer) Bailey, Brooklyn and Brecken Bailey, Hunter and Caydon Colson, and Kendra Damman; and her beloved cat, Snookie.



Honoring Annette's wishes, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, July 16, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison St., Topeka, Kansas 66612. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st, Topeka, KS, 66604-3720 or First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison St., Topeka, KS 66612.



Annette will be deeply missed by her family and her church family.



To view the full obituary and leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

