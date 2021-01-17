DOUROS, Georgia S.



Age 90, of Dayton, passed away.



Georgia was the daughter of the late Stavros Douros and Eleni Behri Douros. She was preceded in death by her beloved niece, Mary Andrianos Biddle; sisters, Panagiota Andrianos, Katherine Papanikolaou, Marigula Kollias; and brother,



Demetrios Douros of Greece.



Georgia is survived by nephew, Andrew Andrianos, of Dayton; niece and her husband, Anne and Jerry Bulcher of Charleston, SC; and other relatives in the U.S. and in Greece where she was born.



She immigrated to the United States from Sofiko, Corinth, Greece, in 1964.



Georgia was an expert seamstress and over the course of 30 years, she was employed by Elder Beerman, Dunhills, Walkers, and Warwar Tailoring and enjoyed working at Esther Price Candies for many years.



Private funeral services were held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father



Joseph Gingrich officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in her memory. Funeral



arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



May her memory be eternal.

