dayton-daily-news logo
X

DOWNEND, Jewel

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DOWNEND, Jewel E.

Age 87, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her residence. Jewel was born February 22, 1935, in London, KY, to the late Christopher and Bessie Selzer.

Jewel enjoyed quilting, gardening, painting, sewing and was an accomplished pianist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Downend in 1994 and her daughter, Pam Downend in 2020. Jewel is survived by her daughter, Brenda (David) Stuckey of Springboro, her grandchildren, Jared Stuckey, Jenna (Kevin) Hughes; her great-grandchildren, Tysen, Tucker; her brother, James Selzer; numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a Private Funeral Service.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Downend family.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
SHAFOR, Thomas
3
GOODWIN, Irene
4
HATTERY, John
5
HEIL, DONALD
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top