DOWNEY, Barbara

Age 87 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Hamilton on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Barbara was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 13, 1934, to the late Rudolph and Della Mae (Richardson) Flannery. She enjoyed many years boating at Brookville Lake and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barbara will be dearly missed by her two daughters, Kimberly (Jerry) Mathews and Cindy Reece; her granddaughters; Emily (Rick) Arnold, Ashley (Devin) Hoover, and Tori (Dan) Strittholt; her great-grandchildren; Xander, Sawyer, Thatcher, Finn, Maverick, Lorelai, and Blake; her brother, Mitchell (Barbara) Flannery; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Barbara was preceded in death her husband, Carl E. Downey; her son-in-law David Hensel; and her siblings, Dorvin, Rudy, Juanita, and Bob. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 11:00 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, with Rev. Wendell Coning officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home www.browndawsonflick.com.

