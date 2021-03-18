X

DOWNEY, Jero

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

DOWNEY, Jero Lee

Of Dayton, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at "his

beloved home". He is retired from Ran Mechanical Services Dayton Division and also

retired from Bayer Haarmann & Reimer Division, an Army

Veteran of Vietnam War and was Company Commander in Korea. Jero was a Captain

receiving the following medals: National Defense Service

Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal in Korea, and Ohio Medal of Valor. Jero was a member of Masonic Lodge

Fidelitas Lodge 821 F& AM for 55 Years, member of VFW Post 3283 Past Quarter Master, American Legion Post 200 Past Commander, Signal Corps OCS Association class of 44635-65. He is preceded in death by his 1st wife, Adelheid in 1984;

parents, James and Mary Downey; and sisters, Judy and Tara. Jero is survived by his wife, Susan; daughters and sons-in-law, JoAnn and Robert Lemm of AZ and Janet and Tim Healy of VA; son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Angela Downey of Miamisburg; sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Gene Jackson; grandchildren, Alia (Jacob) Tate, Michael Lemm, Sarah

(Gregory) Watts, Heather Healy, Cristen (Ben) Geary, Lyndsey Downey, Reagan Downey, Haley Surber, and Lauren Surber; great-grandchild, Izaiah; special friend, Kearsen Wideman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Jero's memory. Arrangements by Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.