DOWNEY, Jero Lee



Of Dayton, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at "his



beloved home". He is retired from Ran Mechanical Services Dayton Division and also



retired from Bayer Haarmann & Reimer Division, an Army



Veteran of Vietnam War and was Company Commander in Korea. Jero was a Captain



receiving the following medals: National Defense Service



Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal in Korea, and Ohio Medal of Valor. Jero was a member of Masonic Lodge



Fidelitas Lodge 821 F& AM for 55 Years, member of VFW Post 3283 Past Quarter Master, American Legion Post 200 Past Commander, Signal Corps OCS Association class of 44635-65. He is preceded in death by his 1st wife, Adelheid in 1984;



parents, James and Mary Downey; and sisters, Judy and Tara. Jero is survived by his wife, Susan; daughters and sons-in-law, JoAnn and Robert Lemm of AZ and Janet and Tim Healy of VA; son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Angela Downey of Miamisburg; sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Gene Jackson; grandchildren, Alia (Jacob) Tate, Michael Lemm, Sarah



(Gregory) Watts, Heather Healy, Cristen (Ben) Geary, Lyndsey Downey, Reagan Downey, Haley Surber, and Lauren Surber; great-grandchild, Izaiah; special friend, Kearsen Wideman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Jero's memory. Arrangements by Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

