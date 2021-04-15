DOWNEY, Wilma Rose



"Rosie"



94 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on August 20, 1926, the daughter of Roy and Susan (Haniman) Hunt. She graduated from the Springfield City School of Nursing in 1947 and worked as a Registered Nurse for many years at Mercy



Medical Center before retiring at the age of 82. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and Emmaus. Survivors include her three children and spouses, Cheryl (Chuck



Moorman) Wise, Michael (Rebecca) Downey and Kevin



(Darlene) Downey; seven grandchildren, Erik (Tara) Wise, Megan Wise, Chase and Nicholas Downey, Michelle (Bryan) Wolford, Michael (Missy) Hamilton and Stevie Downey; 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce Hunt; two step-grandchildren, Seth and Ericca Rice; two nieces and many wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her



husband, Charles; son, Stephen; son-in-law, Danny Wise; two brothers and other family members. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday in St. Bernard Church.



Visitation will be held one hour prior in the church. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial



donations may be made to your favorite charity. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

