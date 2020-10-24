DOWNIE,



Mary Kathran "Kate"



Mary "Kate" Kathran passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the age of 88, surrounded by family at her home in Fairfield Township where she resided for 54 years.



Kate was born August, 28, 1932, to the late Austin and Mary Hall in Port Union, Ohio. She grew up in a post-depression World War II era where she learned a strong work ethic that would serve her well as she went on to live a long and full life.



Kate attended school in West Chester, Ohio, and left school early in order to help support her family.



On August 23, 1952, she married John David Downie and was married for 37 years until his passing in 1989.



Kate worked in the cafeteria at Fairfield North School for 26 years retiring in 1997 as cafeteria manager. She was able to see her kids and grandkids go through her lunch line always giving out special treats.



She was a past member and president of the Fairfield Township Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and was fiercely proud of the Fairfield Schools, her community and her family.



Kate loved working in her yard cutting grass and planting her flowers and loved decorating her house with her butterflies.



She attended many churches in her lifetime and was a current member of the Redeemer Church of Hamilton.



Kate never met a stranger and always had a big smile; you couldn't take her anywhere without seeing someone she knew.



She was very active in local politics and as such, politicians knew she carried a lot of weight at election time. One of her last acts in her last days was casting her absentee ballot for President Trump.



Kate was preceded in death by her parents Austin and Mary Hall; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Hall, Wanda Randall and Jean Hill; brothers, Robert Hall, George Hall, Mark Hall and her husband David Downie.



She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Tom) O'Keefe; sons, David (Tara) Downie and Bryan (Diane) Downie; grandchildren, Lisa (Ryan) Pesce, Chris (Brandi) Campbell, Allison (Mitch) Wells, Kim (Jeff) Soldan and Jon (Lindsey) Downie; and great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Addison Jacob Wells and Emma Campbell.



The family wishes to thank her many doctors and caregivers who cared for her in the last few years.



In Lieu of flowers, the families requests contributions to www.hospiceofdayton.org or www.lls.org in Kate's memory.



Visitation will be on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Chaplain Toby Howell officiating at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Road Fairfield Ohio 45014.



Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

