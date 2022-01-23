DOWNING, Donna

DOWNING, (Slough),
Donna Elizabeth
93, of Springfield, passed away at Oakwood Village on
Wednesday evening, January 19, 2022. She was born in Clark County on April 11, 1928, the daughter of the late Paul L. and Elizabeth A. (Huenke) Slough. Donna and her
husband, Warren, owned and operated the Silhouette Restaurant for 28 years and they
remained active in the community they both loved. She was a lifetime member of Circus Fans of America, a volunteer at the Clark County Heritage Center, and a member of Trinity
Lutheran Church. Donna is survived by her children, Kathleen McLemore (Carl), John (Debbie) Downing and James (Irene) Downing; eight grandchildren, Jacob (Tami) McLemore,
Christopher Downing (Jessica), Anthony Downing (Taylor), Emilie (Nick) Houser, Sarah (Justin) Barnett, James (Jackie) Downing, John C. (Masha) Downing, and Jennifer Downing (Spencer); great-grandchildren, Kalob, Adrianna, Brianna, Wyatt, Isla, Nora, Tristan, Hudson, Jaxson, Layla, Emerson, Everleigh, and Rory; and great-great-grandson, Kollin; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Warren Gene Downing in 2014; son,
William Paul Downing; and sisters, Virginia Howell and Betty Roberts. Donna's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m.
Friday in Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Bruce Kramer
presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Donna's memory be made to the Clark County
Heritage Center, 117 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield, OH 45502. Memories and condolences may be shared at
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral