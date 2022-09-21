DOWNS, Thomas Gary "Bill"



Dec. 31, 1949 – Sept 10, 2022



Age 72, of Middletown, Tom is survived by children Thomas R. Downs and Amy (Daniel) Bishop, grandson Travis Merriman, sister Fern Ferguson and many extended family. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas K. Downs and mother Goldie (Martin) Downs, sisters Karen Claire, Barbara Ronto and Marlene Roe. Tom worked at ARMCO/AK Steel for 25 years and then at Deceuninck North America until retirement. He was an avid Harley Davidson rider and firearms collector. He enjoyed spending his time on the open road and at the range. Tom wished to be cremated and requested no services be held. But there will be a celebration of life gathering from 6-8 pm on Sept. 22, 2022, 790 Robert Place, Carlisle, OH 45005. He was a supporter of St Jude Children's Hospital and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor.

