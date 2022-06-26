DOYLE, Jenna L.



88, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully at Sycamore Glen Retirement Facility, June 19, 2022. She was born in Crown Point, Indiana, the daughter of Ivan and Jennie B. Kesler (Garling). In addition to her parents, Jenna is preceded in death by her beloved



husband of 43 years, Paul R. Doyle, and her siblings: Peggy Doyle, Doris Griffin, Ivan Kesler, and Earl Kesler. Jenna is survived by her children, Paul Jr., Debbie (Mindy Morrow), Gary, and Trina (Michael) Gallagher; four grandchildren



(Patrick, Brittany, Adam, and Sarah) as well as four great-grandchildren (Gabriel, Carson, Hunter, and Audrey). Jenna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her life was dedicated to her family as they brought her great joy. Jenna will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial



contributions to be made to Hospice of Dayton, www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-funeral.com for the Doyle family.

