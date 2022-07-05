DOYLE, Kevin P.



69, of Springfield, passed away Friday, July 01, 2022, at Kindred Hospital in Dayton. He was born June 5, 1953, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Benjamin and Harriet (Worthing) Doyle. Kevin loved fishing at his favorite spot at CJ Brown Reservoir. Survivors include three daughters, Colleena (Matt) Owens, Jennifer Doyle and Amy Doyle; four grandchildren, Fiona Owens, Jason Friend, Randi Doyle and Benjamin Reed; five siblings, Deborah Wolf, Rene Ann Doyle, William Doyle, Larry Doyle and Brendan (Ida) Doyle. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Waynetta Doyle and a great niece, Isabelle Conley. Kevin was deeply loved by all his family. Services will be held at a later date for family and friends. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

