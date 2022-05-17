DOZIER, Lamont Anthony



Lamont Anthony Dozier departed this life on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, OH. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 18th at Ethan Temple Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4000 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood, OH. Viewing 11:00 am; Service 12:00 pm. Flowers may be sent to this location. Interment at Woodland Cemetery will take place at a later date. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.

