DRAPER, Susan K.



75, of Enon, was called home to be with the Lord and passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by her family. She was born March 10, 1946, in Greenville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Kathleen (Adams) Fourman. Susan was an amazing mother, wife, grandmother, sister and aunt. She attended Shawnee High School graduating in 1964. She then went on to graduate from Miami



Jacobs Business College. Susan married Jack Draper in 1967 and they had 2 children, Kevin Draper and Kelly (Shawn) Gray. She worked as a secretary at WPAFB for many years and



retired from Physicians & Surgeons for Women. She attended Southgate Baptist Church. She leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Jack Draper; two children, Kevin Draper, Columbus and Kelly and Shawn Gray, Middletown; five grandchildren, Andrew Draper, Katelyn Gray, Mikhayla Draper, Colten Gray and Owen Draper; two brothers, Steven and Vicki Fourman and Scott and Pennie Fourman; one brother-in-law, Steve (Marcia) Draper and several nieces and nephews. She was



preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Eric Mounts officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior beginning at 11:30 am.

