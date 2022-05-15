dayton-daily-news logo
DREISCHARF,

Catherine L. "Cathy"

Age 78, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Majestic Care of Middletown where she had been a patient for two months. She was born July 30, 1942, in

Dayton, Ohio, and lived in the Miami Valley area all her life. She was a sales representative for uniform and office products. Cathy was an avid golfer on area golf courses and also enjoyed playing BINGO. Preceding her in death were her parents, Clyde Louis and Evelyn Louise (Himsworth) Snyder; two granddaughters; and one

sister, Carol. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Frank Dreischarf; four children, Ediann Hilgeford, Tawnya (Doug) Kline, Jay (Alice) Dreischarf and Brad Dreischarf; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends. An announcement will be made for a future Celebration of Life Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family on this website: www.herr-riggs.com.

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

