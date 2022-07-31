dayton-daily-news logo
DRESHER, Darlene Louise


Darlene Louise Dresher, 83, of Springfield, passed away July 29, 2022, in the Ohio Masonic Home. She was born July 14, 1939, in New Carlisle, Ohio, the daughter of Don and Margaret (Mumma) Moyer. Darlene enjoyed swimming, sunning, vacationing, all kinds of large animals and online shopping. She had been employed as a waitress at Frisch's and Perkin's Restaurants. Survivors include one son, Mark Carpenter and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Dresher, daughters, Debbie Lee and Brenda Cochran and her parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00PM until 6:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

