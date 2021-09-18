DRESHER, James P.



Age 83 of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was born on June 26, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Walter and Irene (Beutle) Dresher. Also preceding him in death was his brother Robert and nephew Steven Dresher. He is survived by his twin brother, John Dresher (Sonia) and his younger brother, Richard Dresher (Mary Lynn); nieces and nephews John Dresher (Debbie),



Donna Trillo (Jesse), Joni Lee, Kerry McIntosh (Bill), Amy



Roberts (Ron), Kim Colclasure (Marc), Michelle Dresher,



William Dresher, Daniel Dresher; 10 great-nieces, 6 great-nephews. He was a graduate of Chaminade High School. He was employed by NCR before starting his own business, Circuit CAD Corp. Jim enjoyed spending time with family, going to fish frys, having family picnics, especially at Old River Park and the Paw Patch, and playing golf with John. He was a huge



collector. Having many collections such as stamps, coins,



model cars, matchbooks and more. He even had a banana sticker collection. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be Monday, September 20 from 10:00am at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45429. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30am. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

