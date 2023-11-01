Drew, Brian David



Brian David Drew, age 71, left this world peacefully on 26 October 2023. Dave was born February 23rd, 1952, in Erie, PA to his loving parents Irving Drew II and Marjorie Jeanne Drew (née Newman). He graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1970 and Rio Grande College in 1974; where he met Jeri, his best friend and wife of 48 years. Dave received a master's in social work from Florida State University. He worked as a social worker at the Dayton VA Medical Center for 35 years, retiring in 2014. He spent his retired years with his wife dividing their time between homes in Ocala, FL, Auburn, AL, and Xenia, OH.



He was adored by his children and grandchildren. Dave always put his family first, preferring to spend his time nearest his family. He loved working outside on his farm, biking, tennis, golf, going for walks, and watching Kentucky basketball and Florida State football.



He is survived by his wife, Jeri Drew (née Latham) of Ocala FL; his children, Hilary (Kevin) Joyce of Auburn AL, Brian (Jillian) Drew of Cedarville, OH; a sister, Robin Drew of Portsmouth, OH; four grandchildren, Olivia Joyce, Addison Joyce, Tatum Drew and Thomas Drew; and many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



A funeral service will take place on Tuesday November 14th 10 am at Christ Episcopal Church 409 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio with a reception following at the Grinnell Mill Bed & Breakfast 3536 Bryan Park Rd. Yellow Springs, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Dayton Children's Medical Center.



