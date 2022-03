DRISCOLL,



Angelo Maurice



Age 51, born May 17, 1970, in Dayton, Ohio, went home peacefully, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Walk-through visitation 11 am-1 pm, Tuesday, March 29, at the House of Wheat



Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 1 pm. (Mask Required).